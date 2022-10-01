JUST IN
Monsoon season ends on a high, India records 6% surplus rain: IMD
MeitY set to revamp National Informatics Centre, make it 'future-ready'
Higher rates to hit real estate and infrastructure projects, say experts
Residential sales might see a slowdown as RBI hikes repo rate: Experts
UP, Gujarat, MP may be next to get Centre's grant for laying fibre cables
RBI raises repo rate by 50 bps to 3-year high; FY23 GDP forecast cut to 7%
Delhi govt earns Rs 768 crore revenue in one month under old excise policy
Total govt liabilities rise to Rs 146 trn in Q1: Finance ministry report
RBI's rate hike to increase EMIs; equity, forex markets give thumbs up
Housing sales witness 41% rise YoY in July-September: Anarock report
Best of BS Opinion: Surviving interesting times, Indian rich list & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Rajesh Kumar 

Economic growth, GDP

There was a time when the world’s leading economies were the engines of global growth and, in their different ways, countries to be emulated — the United States, Northern Europe, Japan and China.

Over the past 15 years, however, they have become the sources of global instability. T N Ninan talks about what this means. Read here

In other views:

Aditi Phadnis highlights the relationship between Raj Bhavan and the elected government. Read here

Sandeep Goyal talks about why he likes the Hurun Rich List. Read here

Quote of the day “Today, despite the gathering clouds over the global economy, the Indian economy inspires optimism and confidence.”

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das

First Published: Sat, October 01 2022. 06:30 IST

