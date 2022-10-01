Best of BS Opinion: Surviving interesting times, Indian rich list & more

-
-
There was a time when the world’s leading economies were the engines of global growth and, in their different ways, countries to be emulated — the United States, Northern Europe, Japan and China.
Over the past 15 years, however, they have become the sources of global instability. T N Ninan talks about what this means. Read here
In other views:
Aditi Phadnis highlights the relationship between Raj Bhavan and the elected government. Read here
Sandeep Goyal talks about why he likes the Hurun Rich List. Read here
First Published: Sat, October 01 2022. 06:30 IST
