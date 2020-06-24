JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

ITR deadline for FY19 extended till July 31, PAN-Aadhaar till March 2021

Covid-19: Lockdown extended in West Bengal till July 31 amid rising cases
Business Standard

Beyond Galwan fastness: Energy security in Indian Ocean may be a challenge

Chances are any such disruption will not occur on the major shipping lanes but on some edge of the ocean between India and China

Topics
India-China border dispute | Ladakh standoff | Chinese army

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee 

Thousands of kilometres from the barren rocks of Galwan Valley where Indian and Chi­nese troops waged a grim battle are colossal stakes between the two countries. These stakes are the possible disruption of energy trade on the Indian Ocean, home to 13 per cent of world trade.

More than two thirds of the wo­rld’s oil and half of global coal trade passes through these waters. Dis­rup­tions to any of these is an enticing concept for a nation willing to stamp its authority over the world. Chances are any such disruption will not occur on the major shipping lanes but ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Wed, June 24 2020. 22:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU