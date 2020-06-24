Beyond Galwan fastness: Energy security in Indian Ocean may be a challenge

Thousands of kilometres from the barren rocks of Galwan Valley where Indian and Chi­nese troops waged a grim battle are colossal stakes between the two countries. These stakes are the possible disruption of energy trade on the Indian Ocean, home to 13 per cent of world trade.

More than two thirds of the wo­rld’s oil and half of global coal trade passes through these waters. Dis­rup­tions to any of these is an enticing concept for a nation willing to stamp its authority over the world. Chances are any such disruption will not occur on the major shipping lanes but ...