Hinduja vs Hinduja: A fight for family fortune worth pound 16 billion

The Hinduja brothers, who are battling over family assets in UK High Court, set up businesses in India and the world--jointly and always consulting each other before embarking on a new journey. They did mergers and acquisitions across the world and planned the road ahead for the group's marquee investment in IndusInd Bank. The brothers managed to tide over their biggest crisis in the mid-80s when investigating agencies alleged that they had taken a commission from Swedish firm Bofors to swing the India's order for heavy military guns in the company's favour. The allegations were never proved in the courts.

Here is the brief family tree of the family:

Srichand Parmanand Hinduja: The eldest son of Parmanand D Hinduja, Srichand, 84, is the head of Hinduja Family and Chairman of and charitable foundations. After completing his education in 1952, SP joined his father in the family business and along with his brothers, Gopichand, Prakash, and Ashok Hinduja. He conceived and strategised the diversification and expansion of the $11.5 billion

Based in London, SP’s name was prominent in the Bofors gun scandal during the mid-80s when it was alleged that the Hindujas were paid a commission to swing the deal in the Swedish company’s favour due to their proximity to Gandhi family. The allegations were never proved in the courts. SP’s daughter, Vinoo, is now taking on the rest of the Hinduja brothers.

Gopichand Hinduja: Well-known as 'GP' in business circles, Gopichand joined the family business in Mumbai in 1959 and is the co-chairman of He was one of the architects of transformation of the group from an Indo-Middle East trading operation into a multi-billion conglomerate.

Prakash Hinduja: Prakash Hinduja, the chairman of Hinduja Group in Europe, is based in Monaco. After completing his university education, he joined the family business in Tehran, Iran. He later moved to Geneva and took charge of the group's European operations. Thereafter in 2008, he moved to Monaco.

Ashok Hinduja: Youngest son of PD Hinduja, Ashok is based in Mumbai and is driving Hinduja group operations since the mid-80s as chairman, Hinduja Group of (India). Ashok currently serves as the Chairman of IIHL (Mauritius), the parent promoting company of IndusInd Bank, which is is now in the middle of the family dispute. Ashok is also the chairman of Nxt Digital Ltd, the media and entertainment vertical of Hinduja Group and Executive and Chairman of Hinduja National Power Corporation Limited and Chairman Emeritus of Hinduja Global Solutions — a BPO company.

