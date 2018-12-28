Bhubaneswar to host global aluminium meet in January

For the maiden occasion, will play host to the International Conference on (INCAL) in January 2019.

The conference centred on the theme 'Driving Growth and Development', will be held from January 31 to February 3. The conference is being organised by the Association of India (AAI) under the aegis of the Union mines ministry to bring the international fraternity under one roof.

T K Chand, chairman of National Aluminium Company (Nalco) and president at AAI said, “This event will provide a mega platform to exchange ideas on latest technological advances, Aluminium Roadmap 2030, upstream & downstream integration, discover new opportunities, extensive networking, B2B meetings and many more pertaining to Aluminium industry vis-à-vis the challenges and opportunities.” The conference is also being planned to focus on ‘Think Aluminium: Think Odisha’, to promote Odisha as a destination for aluminium industries and aluminium capital of the country.

This conference will be attended by top executives of global aluminium industries like Alcan of Canada, Alcoa of USA, Chalieco & Chinalco of China, EMAL of Emirates, DUBAL of Dubai, Rio Tinto, London, Rusal of Russia, Norsk Hydro of Norway and equipment suppliers like FL Smidth of Denmark, SMS of Germany, Danielle, Almex & Properzi of Italy and Carbon Savoie of France.

Over 700 delegates including 300 overseas attendees are expected to participate. Ambassadors and Consul Generals of some European and ASEAN countries are also expected to attend. There will also be an arrangement for B2B meetings amongst the investors and technological collaborators, R&D (research & development) experts and financers for development of new business in Odisha.