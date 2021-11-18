Big technology platforms like Google no threat to banks, say experts

-
ALSO READ
Decoded: What is UPI and how does it work?
PhonePe received a million UPI autopay mandates in past three months
UPI forms 10% of overall retail payments in FY21, says Macquarie report
At 3.5 billion transactions in August, UPI clocks 120% surge in volume
UPI AutoPay sees 28.34% rise in recurring mandates, shows data
-
The threat to banks from big technology platforms like Google, which are looking to offer services and products like deposits, is not close, but banks will still have to rise to the challenge and transform themselves to stay relevant by offering more digital products, said panellists at the State Bank of India’s Banking and Economics Conclave in Mumbai on Wednesday.
V Vaidyanathan, managing director and chief executive officer of IDFC First Bank, said the banking system in India has significant advantages like in the case of SBI with 200 years of existence and access across the length and breadth of the country. And now the digital features are helping to expand credit coverage further.
Google has a customer interface feature and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is a feature for mobile to mobile payment. This capability (combination) opens many more opportunities like selling insurance and mutual funds, he said, while participating in the session on challenges and opportunities for commercial banks.
Swaminathan Janakiraman, managing director, SBI, said when you are in business, you face many challenges. There are two options: Either one keeps wondering about how that is going to be handled or finds ways to manage it. Banks have not exploited customer data for various reasons. Today, players like Google are in a position to provide a front-end and capture the imagination of digital natives.
The SBI has established digital capability of retail lending completely in the hand of consumers with just three clicks. The same is possible in the case of other financial services like investments. The bank has managed to stay relevant only because it has been able to innovate and join the bandwagon rather than be afraid of doing that, the SBI MD said.
Janmejaya Kumar Sinha, the chairman of Boston Consulting Group India, said the form of distribution of banks will have to evolve. They will have to be present in those marketplaces where the activity is. The biggest battle that is going on is the compression of time. Banks have to be nimble, he said.
The panellists grappled with whether big tech firms like Google could take away business from banks. On the lending and deposit rates likely to be set on these platforms, former Reserve Bank of India deputy governor N S Vishwanathan said such platforms can’t take deposits. They provide information about products like loans or insurance policies and their prices at one place and facilitate access. Hence, he doubted if these platforms were indeed taking business away from banks. In fact, he said, they are making competition much more open, which is good for customers.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU