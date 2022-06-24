BIS formulates standard for EV batteries following spate of fire incidents

-
Following recurring incidents of fire in electric vehicles, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has for the first time formulated performance standards for batteries used in electric vehicles.
According to an official statement, the national body to frame standards for various products has published standard test specifications for lithium-ion traction battery packs and systems (performance testing) for electrically propelled road vehicles.
“The standard IS 17855:2022 for these battery packs and systems is harmonised with ISO 12405-4: 2018,” the statement said.
The BIS is in the process of publishing two more standards for batteries to be used in electric passenger and goods carrying vehicles.
The IS 17855:2022 standard, as per the official statement, has been formulated after considering real-life scenarios for an EV such as a parked vehicle (battery is not used for an extended period of time), battery system shipped (stored), battery running at low and high temperatures, among others.
The standard incorporates the test procedure for basic characteristics of performance, reliability and electrical functionality for the battery packs and system for either high power or high energy application.
“Safety and performance are two critical aspects of electronic devices. Requirements of battery systems for use as a power source for propulsion of vehicles are significantly different from batteries used for consumer electronics or stationary use,” the statement added.
Electric vehicles operate on electric motors and rechargeable batteries. Over the past decade, EVs have grown in terms of visibility and availability in the market.
“For the safety of consumers, reliable energy storage systems become a critical part of any EV. Most EVs use Lithium-ion batteries because of its high power-to-weight ratio,” the statement said
Meanwhile, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), which had been tasked with investigating electric two-wheeler fire incidents by the Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry and also the latest fire in Nexon EV had found serious defects in the batteries.
“These defects occurred because the electric two-wheeler manufacturers like Okinawa Autotech, Pure EV, Jitendra Electric Vehicles, Ola Electric and Boom Motors may have used "lower-grade materials to cut costs",” the probe found.
