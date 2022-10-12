Black swans in global markets puncture India's long-term LNG story

Last year, a varied bunch of Chinese energy companies concluded a record 23 long-term supply contracts for an average duration of 15 years. The US, Russia and Qatar accounted for three fourths of the 27 million tonnes a year of fuel contracted by Beijing to hedge volatile prices and enable assured supplies, Washington-based Middle East Institute said. The volumes exceed India’s total import purchases for 2021. Despite making a later entry than India into the club, China became the world’s biggest LNG importer last year, unseating Japan, helped by smart purchasing, extensive transport infrastructure, and higher affordability.