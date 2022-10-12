Black swans in global markets puncture India's long-term LNG story

Last year, a varied bunch of Chinese energy companies concluded a record 23 long-term LNG supply contracts for an average duration of 15 years. The US, Russia and Qatar accounted for three fourths of the 27 million tonnes a year of fuel contracted by Beijing to hedge volatile prices and enable assured supplies, Washington-based Middle East Institute said. The volumes exceed India’s total LNG import purchases for 2021. Despite making a later entry than India into the LNG club, China became the world’s biggest LNG importer last year, unseating Japan, helped by smart purchasing, extensive transport infrastructure, and higher affordability.
First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 18:07 IST
