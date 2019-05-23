JUST IN
Lok Sabha polls: Agriculture will be in focus for the next government
Business Standard

Boosting private investment to be NITI's focus: Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar

Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar said NITI Aayog would submit an action plan to the new government

Press Trust of India 

NITI Aayog Vice-Chiarman Rajiv Kumar
NITI Aayog is working on the economic agenda for the new government where the focus will be on achieving long-term sustainable growth and boosting private investments in the country, the think tank's Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Wednesday. Kumar said NITI Aayog would submit an action plan to the new government.
