BOT highway projects set to take off after more than 2-year pause

After a gap of more than two years, the government is reviving the build-operate-transfer (BOT) model of getting private investment into highway construction. But with investment sentiment still tepid, the government will take only baby steps and is targeting to bid out six projects by April 2022.

The first project to go off the block would be of around 70 km, costing over Rs 1,700 crore, in Karnataka. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is expected to invite bids for it later this month. “We are starting with this contract in Karnataka and gauge the response, ...