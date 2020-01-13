BOT road contract changes might not suffice to jumpstart investment

Changed bidding and contractual guidelines for build-operate-transfer (BOT) road contracts are being finalised but big construction companies might, it is believed by observers, not be in a hurry to return to this segment. As for smaller players, they are occupied with hybrid annuity projects.

The decisive factors in attracting private investment will be the stretches offered for bidding and projected traffic density. The new draft norms have been brought in to encourage private participation in BOT. Large highway developers (L&T, Hindustan Construction) had started ...