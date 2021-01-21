BRNL inks deal to sell Odisha road project, valued at around Rs 2000 cr

-
ALSO READ
Big vs small in BOT project offering; traffic volume may be key determinant
Cube Highways replaces Lanco in 80-km Nelamangala-Devihalli highway project
Two West Bengal highway projects first to start on new BOT model
BOT highway projects set to take off after more than 2-year pause
Centre sets ambitious highway targets, but few firms can deliver
-
Bharat Road Network Limited (BRNL) has signed an agreement with India Highway Concession Trust, an infrastructure investment trust set up by Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), a global investor, for the sale of a BOT (build-operate-transfer) road project in the state of Odisha.
BRNL is the largest shareholder, with a 40 per cent stake in the project. The share purchase agreement provides for the complete transfer of ownership of Shree Jagannath Expressway Private Limited, the special purpose vehicle (SPV) for developing a 67-kilometre toll road project from Bhubaneswar to Chandikhole, in Odisha. Project operations started in December 2011, with an initial concession period of 26 years.
Sources said that the enterprise value of Shree Jagannath Expressway is estimated to be in the range of Rs 1,800-2,000 crore.
Commenting on the development, Bajrang Kumar Choudhary, managing director, BRNL said, “The transaction is in line with BRNL’s strategic plan for stakeholder value creation through portfolio assets reallocation while focusing on enhancing operational excellence and increasing financial efficiencies in existing assets.”
“The transaction is expected to help BRNL in reducing its debts and will also provide the company with funds for reinvesting in its existing assets under construction,” he added.
The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU