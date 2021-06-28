BS Number Wise: How many years have we lost to coronavirus?

I am sure I am not the only one to think that the pick-up in vaccination is heartening. As we get a feeling that we are winning against Covid-19, we should also be mindful about what we've lost along the way. Why? To make the correct corrections, we need to identify the extent of the problem first.

I posed three questions to myself. How much power did the economy lose since the pandemic began? One measure is the change in gross domestic product (GDP). The pandemic chipped away 7.3 per cent of India’s real GDP in 2020-21 (real GDP is the GDP in nominal rupee terms ...