BS Number Wise: Why public data needs to be accessible, free and reliable

Year 2021 was when many people put off or could not meet their targets because of pandemic disruptions. Like individuals, the government and institutions, too, slipped on targets, vaccination being one of them. In May 2021, then Union minister Prakash Javadekar had said India would vaccinate everyone by December 2021.

Today, however, 10 per cent of adults are yet to get their first dose of the vaccine and 37 per cent are waiting for the second. In all, the country still needs to administer 450 million doses to fully vaccinate all adults (with two doses). Preventive third shots for healthcare ...