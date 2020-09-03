Bt brinjal approval rekindles debate on inadequate protocols and rules

The Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC)'s green signal to additional field trials to two new varieties of Bt brinjal a few months back has rekindled the debate on genetically modified crops and whether India has sufficient bio-safety standards to allow commercial cultivation of such produce.

GEAC had, in a meeting held a few months back, approved additional field trials of two new indigenously developed varieties of Bt brinjal called Janak and BSS-793 containing Bt Cry1Fa1 gene (Event 142). The transgenic varieties of brinjal hybrids have been developed by the ...