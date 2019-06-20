Budget 2019 wishlist: Here are the key challenges for oil and gas sector

Key challenges Declining domestic crude production: Most of the producing fields (in Cambay, Assam-Arakan and Mumbai Offshore) are maturing or have already matured.

Due to inadequate new oil and gas discoveries and subsequent development, India is witnessing a decline in crude production. Large crude import bills: In 2018-19, India imported more than 80% of its crude consumption and spent in excess of $110 billion Inadequate transmission & distribution infrastructure: India needs to invest heavily in midstream and downstream sector to overcome infrastructure constraints in ...