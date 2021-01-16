Budget 2021-22 wishlist: Here are the key challenges in automotive sector

-
ALSO READ
Budget with BS: Read the most insightful coverage of Budget 2021
Budget Byte: National Small Savings Fund to facilitate off-Budget spending?
Budget Byte: Disinvestment way behind target of Rs 2.1 trillion, again
Banking on Budget: Keeping an eye out for growth focus, PSU reforms
Budget Byte: Can the GDP fall increase Budgetary share of defence forces?
-
Key challenges Sustained recovery of market demand: The market has shown green shoots of recovery with high growth in Q3FY21. Timely revival of the NBFC sector: The sector accounts for a major share of the retail financing and is key to driving sales in the commercial vehicle segment.
Currently this sector is in severe stress with high NPAs and availability of funding Commercial vehicle industry: The sector and its supply chain has a longer road to revival
Industry ask
- GST cut: Reduce tax from 28% to 18% for 1 year
- Vehicle scrappage policy: An incentive-based policy to scrap over 15-year-old commercial vehicles and revised axle norms needed
- Infra projects: Prioritise infra projects eg. NHAI, irrigation etc., under the fiscal spend initiatives
- Accelerated depreciation for vehicles: Introduce a one-time accelerated depreciation for new vehicles purchased in FY22
- Promote localisation: Support needed in the sourcing of automotive components
- EV incentives: A one-year relaxation in the FAME II policy conditions to include incentives for personal vehicle buyers (non-transport) and increase per kWh incentive for two-wheelers
- Transfer pricing: Provide relaxation/ flexibility in transfer pricing (arm’s length pricing) norms, in line with the OECD’s recommendation, for firms which have faced significant challenges
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU