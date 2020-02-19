Budget analysis: Infra takes a hit this year, FY21 social spends to drag

While presenting the Budget for 2020-21 on February 1, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman tried to strike a balance between the need to spend more for stimulating growth and the limitations due to a severe shortfall in revenue.

Even under the ambitious expenditure target in the wake of revenues slowing due to economic meltdown, several flagship schemes of the government are expected to see slow growth or a drop in funding. Some of the schemes got a breather in terms of the extra funds that will be made available, not through the Budget—or the consolidated fund of India, but ...