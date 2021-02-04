Budget makes a directional change, to encourage entrepreneurial spirit: FM

Finance minister said on Thursday that the Budget for 2021-22 marked a clear directional change that will unleash entrepreneurial spirit. She said the budget raised resources at a time when a lot of money was required to spend but kept the tax rates intact.

Addressing Ficci’s national executive committee meeting via video conferencing, Sitharaman said, “It’s a budget which raises resources but not on the back of increased taxation. There is a directional change in the budget which is so distinct that it will fuel the entrepreneurial spirit which the Indians show given the right opportunities.”

She said the directional change is not what the government has offered as a sudden response, but it was something that was preoccupying the Indian minds for over 30 years.

“I underline that we have not burdened any section of Indian society with any additional demand for even an additional rupee.” she said.

The finance minister said she is confident that revenue generation will improve through this year.

"We are confident that we will be bringing in non-tax revenue other than just disinvestments through various other monetisation of assets and so on," she said.

Sitharaman urged the industry to come forward to make investments.

“I hope the industry will understand the spirit with which the budget is placed before you and therefore also come forward to participate in this inevitable exercise. Industry, having cleared all its debts and finances, should now be in a position to invest money to expand and grow and clearly show signs that it is now ready to receive any joint ventures for the sake of technology that it prefers to have,” Sitharaman emphasised.

The finance minister further stated that for providing immediate stimulus to the economy, the government will be spending in a big way in public infrastructure and three large areas where big ticket expenditure will happen include infrastructure, health and agriculture.

“The government alone, even if it brings bags full of money, cannot just meet the demand of the growing and aspirational India,”she said.

On development financial institutions (DFI), Sitharaman said," We will enable one DFI and the entire financing of long-term infrastructure will happen in a very market driven way. That itself will bring in efficiency."

The government, Ms Sitharaman said, has taken a confident, trustworthy and transparent accounting statement in the budget.

“There is no patching up or white washing. It is an honest attempt to give an honest statement of the government’s finances and with the reforms announced along with the stimulus. It is clear that this government is not sitting cautiously, and it is coming forward with faith in Indian industry and business leaders,” she said.

The government cleared the dues of the Food Corporation of India which together with Atmanirbhar packages would raise its fiscal deficit to a whopping 9.5 per cent of gross domestic product in the current financial year against 3.5 per cent projected a year ago. For the next year, the fiscal deficit was pegged at 6.8 per cent of GDP.