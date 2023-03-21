Budget session: Naxal violence, renewable energy capacity, and more

Naxal violence down by 77%



The violence by has come down by 77 per cent in over a decade while casualties of the security forces and civilians dropped by 90 per cent, Lok Sabha was informed.

India exploited 29% of hydropower potential



India has exploited 29 per cent of its hydropower potential against over 80 per cent and 70 per cent developed by the US and European Union respectively, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

capacity reached 168.96 Gw in Feb’23



India’s capacity touched 168.96 Gw mark by February 2023-end. Out of the total 168.96 Gw, 64.38 Gw is solar power capacity, 51.79 Gw hydro, 42.02 Gw wind and 10.77 Gw bio power, Union Minister R K Singh said in Rajya Sabha.

