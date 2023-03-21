JUST IN
Budget session: Naxal violence, renewable energy capacity, and more

The violence by Naxals has come down by 77 per cent in over a decade while casualties of the security forces and civilians dropped by 90 per cent, Lok Sabha was informed

Topics
Budget session | Naxals | renewable energy

Press Trust of India 

Parliament

Naxal violence down by 77%

The violence by Naxals has come down by 77 per cent in over a decade while casualties of the security forces and civilians dropped by 90 per cent, Lok Sabha was informed.

India exploited 29% of hydropower potential

India has exploited 29 per cent of its hydropower potential against over 80 per cent and 70 per cent developed by the US and European Union respectively, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

Renewable energy capacity reached 168.96 Gw in Feb’23

India’s renewable energy capacity touched 168.96 Gw mark by February 2023-end. Out of the total 168.96 Gw, 64.38 Gw is solar power capacity, 51.79 Gw hydro, 42.02 Gw wind and 10.77 Gw bio power, Union Minister R K Singh said in Rajya Sabha.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 23:23 IST

