Building lives: MGNREGS aims to pull out 12 million families of poverty

The central government wants to move 10-12.5 million families within the ambit of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) out of poverty by imparting skills and creating durable assets. This will be done over five-six years and lessen the burden on the scheme.

Under the MGNREGS, 50-55 million families seek jobs for 100 days a year. However, the average number of workdays is less than this. Officials said some changes in the relevant legislation might be considered to ensure that a portion of the labour budget was spent on semi-skilled workers ...