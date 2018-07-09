Bullet train project: Godrej moves court against land acquisition in Mumbai

About 7,000 farmers, 15,000 families, and 60,000 people are already on the list of probable land losers for the Rs 1.08-trillion bullet train project. A good number of them have joined the ranks of protesters, too.

These dissenting voices have now been joined by the Godrej Group, which has approached the Bombay High Court against the acquisition of its prime property at Vikhroli area, worth over Rs 5 billion. If Godrej does not agree to the acquisition, the authorities will have to either change the track alignment or forcibly acquire the land based on the Maharashtra Land ...