Bumps along e-way bill road worry PwC; GST Council to deal with issues

Leading tax consultant PwC has recommended that the government allow a few changes to be made in the e-way bills for the goods and services tax (GST) to address concerns of traders. The GST Council is already looking at ways to deal with some issues that have cropped up. “Once an e-way bill is generated, details (except those related to a vehicle) entered in it cannot be edited or modified.

The only option is to cancel and generate a new e-way bill,” said the PwC report. Traders want a provision for e-way bills to be edited or amended within a reasonable period of ...