Get shipping bill cancelled when shipment shut out, says T N C Rajagopalan

We had to bring an export shipment back to our factory as we missed the shipment. We had already filed the shipping bill. Now the problem is with EDPMS. The payment against export shipping bill is showing outstanding in the EDPMS. Our bank is fully aware of the issue and the transactions.

They are also aware that the goods were returned back. They are asking us to take a write-off. Is that correct? This is a case of shut out shipment. The RBI instructions are given in Para B.10 of FED Master Direction no. 16/2015-16. The instructions say that “where a shipment has been ...