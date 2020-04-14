JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News » GST

India to grow at 1.9% in FY21, recover to 7.4% path in 2021-22: IMF
Business Standard

Businesses can claim GST refund for services, goods contract cancellations

The CBIC issued a set of clarifications in view of certain challenges being faced by taxpayers in adhering to the compliance requirements following the coronavirus outbreak

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

GST
Under Goods and Services Tax (GST), exporters are allowed to ship consignments overseas by just furnishing LUT.

With aviation and hospitality sectors seeing mass cancellation of bookings following the coronavirus outbreak, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has allowed businesses to claim a refund of GST in cases where the invoice was generated ,but was subsequently cancelled, PTI reported.

The CBIC issued a set of clarifications in view of certain challenges being faced by taxpayers in adhering to the compliance requirements following the coronavirus outbreak.

Clarifying on the issue of advance received by a supplier and the invoice generated for a service contract which got cancelled, the CBIC said, "in cases where there is no output liability against which a credit note can be adjusted, registered persons may proceed to file a claim under Excess payment of tax, if any through Form GST RFD-01".

The CBIC said in cases where there is no output liability against which a credit note can be adjusted, supplier of goods can file a refund claim through Form GST RFD-01.

The CBIC clarification comes at a time when sectors like aviation and hospitality are grappling with mass cancellation of bookings in view of the lockdown due to the pandemic.

"This clarification would help worst-hit sectors of the business fraternity to claim a tax refund from the government, which would also have a ripple effect in the entire supply chain", PTI quoted Rajat Mohan, Senior Partner at AMRG & Associates as saying. Further, the CBIC has also clarified that exporters can now file letters of undertaking (LUT) till June 30 for full fiscal 2020-21, as against the earlier requirement of filing it by March end.

Under Goods and Services Tax (GST), exporters are allowed to ship consignments overseas by just furnishing LUT, without paying integrated tax (iGST).
First Published: Tue, April 14 2020. 18:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU