Cabinet approval for new Census dates including NPR expected soon

Within a few weeks from now, the home ministry will approach the Union Cabinet again, to get fresh approvals on dates to conduct the delayed Census of Indian population. The dates being considered are likely to somewhat delay the crucial population count later in calendar year 2022. The approvals for doing the exercise in 2021 have run out.

As the count of numbers pan-India will be digital this time, while the last Census took about a month to finally tally the results, it will be much faster to get the initial results. Population enumeration is usually done within a month. For Census ...