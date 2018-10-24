Cabinet approves NIF monitoring framework for Sustainable Development Goals

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the constitution of a high-level steering committee for reviewing and refining the National Indicator Framework (NIF) for monitoring of Goals (SDGs) with associated targets.

"The committee will be chaired by chief Statistician of India and Secretary, Implementation (MoSPI)," an official release said after the cabinet chaired by Prime Minister gave its nod.

Secretaries of data source ministries and will be the members of the committee while the Secretaries of other related ministries will be the special invitees.

The SDGs target include measures to mainstream SDGs into ongoing national policies, programmes and strategic action plans to address the developmental challenges.

SDGs integrate economic, social and environmental dimensions of development. They intend eradicating poverty and promoting prosperity in a changing world with the basic motto of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'.

SDGs with 17 Goals and 169 Targets intend to promote sustainable, inclusive and equitable economic growth, creating greater opportunities for all, reducing inequalities, raising basic standards of living, fostering equitable social development and inclusion, promoting integrated and sustainable management of natural resources and ecosystems.