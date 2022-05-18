Cabinet empowers PSU boards to recommend stake sale, close subsidiaries

-
The Union Cabinet has approved a proposal to empower the board of public sector undertakings (PSUs) to recommend strategic divestment, minority stake sale or closure of their subsidiaries and joint ventures.
At present, PSU boards have the authority to make equity investments, undertake mergers and acquisitions subject to certain ceilings of net-worth. However, powers for disinvestment and closure of their subsidiaries is not available to PSUs, except for suggesting minority stake sales for some PSUs.
The process for strategic disinvestment would be open and based on the principles of competitive bidding. The guidelines for the same would be laid down by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM). For closure of PSUs, guidelines would be issued by the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE).
The move is in line with the centre’s Public Sector Enterprises (PSE) policy, 2021, that seeks to minimise the presence of government in both strategic and non-strategic sectors. The powers provided to PSUs’ boards would grant them greater autonomy to take decisions and recommend for timely exit from their investment in subsidiaries or joint ventures. This would also help them in monetising their investments or shut loss-making units, expedite decision making and cut operational and financial expenditure, the centre said in a statement.
