Cabinet gives ex-post facto approval for amendments to Finance Bill, 2021

-
ALSO READ
Citizenship Amendment Act to be implemented in Bengal soon : Vijayvargiya
Suspicion, however strong, cannot take the place of proof: Supreme Court
Panel formed to suggest reforms in criminal laws, govt tells Parliament
Joe Biden lifts sanctions on International Criminal Court officials
Poland delays implementing tightened abortion ruling amid protests
-
The Union Cabinet on Tuesday gave ex-post facto approval to the official amendments to the Finance Bill, 2021, which were aimed at clarifying and rationalising tax proposals for 2021-22.
The amendments were essential to clarify and rationalise the proposals further and address stakeholders' concerns arising out of the proposals enumerated in the Finance Bill.
The Finance Bill became the Finance Act, 2021 on March 28, 2021 after receiving the President's nod.
An official release said that the government's amendments to the Finance Bill, 2021 tried to address the concerns of the stakeholders with regard to the tax proposals for the fiscal.
The amendments to the Finance Bill, 2021 were primarily aimed at generating timely revenue for the exchequer and addressing the issues flagged by taxpayers and other stakeholders.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU