Govt okays relaxing production sharing contracts of Pre-Nelp, NELP blocks

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday eased the policies related to hydrocarbon exploration further by relaxing production sharing contracts (PSC) of Pre- and New Exploration Licensing Policy (NELP) blocks.

This includes giving relief to companies like and India on sharing of royalty and cess in pre- exploration blocks. From payment of 100 per cent royalty, these companies will now have to pay depending on their equity in the project and same has been made cost recoverable with prospective effect.

This will be applicable to 28 exploration blocks awarded to private companies between 1980 and prior to implementation of NELP, where and have the rights for participation in the blocks after hydrocarbon discoveries.

"We had been continuously improving the model to help the ease of doing business. Today's decisions will help to boost production in pre- regime and also North East region," said petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressing the media today.

To ramp up the production of hydrocarbon in the North East region, the government has increased the exploration period by two years and appraisal period by one year. Further, to stimulate natural gas production in NER, Government has also allowed marketing including pricing freedom for natural gas to be produced from discoveries which are yet to commence production as on July 1 this year. This move is likely to help India the most.





ALSO READ: Cabinet to consider Rs 20 per quintal hike in sugarcane price for 2018-19

Cabinet also extended tax benefits under Section 42 of Income Tax, 1961 prospectively to operational blocks under Pre-NELP discovered fields for the extended period of contract under extension policy dated 28th March 2016. Section 42 of Income Tax allows the companies to claim 100 per cent of expenditure incurred under a as tax deductible for computing taxable income in the same year.

The Union Cabinet has also given its approval to grant Special Remission to Prisoners as part of 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The following categories of prisoners will be considered for special remission and released in three phases -- October 2, 2018 (Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi), April 10, 2019 (Anniversary of Champaran Satyagrah) and October 2, 2019 (Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi). Those who are eligible for relief will include women convicts and transgenders of 55 years of age and above, who have completed 50 per cent of their actual sentence period, male convicts of 60 years who also completed half of their term.

The government also approved the proposal for continuation of various scholarship schemes for the students belonging to the six notified minority communities at a total cost of Rs 53.38 billion for period up to 2019-20. This will benefit 7 million students annually.