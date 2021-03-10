Cabinet to consider land policy to ease CONCOR disinvestment: Piyush Goyal

-
ALSO READ
Railways freight traffic will surpass last year despite Covid: Piyush Goyal
Aim to maintain higher speeds of freight trains in 2021: Railway Board head
Land licence fee changes for Concor will remove major overhang
Railways not to start Punjab operations unless passenger trains are allowed
Rainipettai station back in action with freight movement after 25-year gap
-
The Union Cabinet will consider a land policy that will help in the privatisation of state-owned Container Corporation of India (CONCOR), said Rail Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday.
"We were engaged in a lot of consultation both with the private and public sector. We have also consulted Niti Aayog and the Finance Ministry," he told journalists in Delhi.
"So for the future, after all, land is not given to CONCOR, or to the world at large. We have finalised this policy and it has been sent to cabinet," he said.
The centre's plan to privatise CONCOR was stuck due to the non-clearance of the Land Licensing Fee (LLF) policy. It is expected that this disinvestment would go through after the Cabinet nod for this policy.
Speedier freight trains
Goyal also said that the speed of freight trains, which has doubled over last year, will be maintained. This will be even after other passenger trains will begin plying.
"We've already started 75 per cent of mail express trains, we are running at 95 to 97 per cent punctuality, except for a few places. And still we are maintaining freight at double the speed. There is intelligent planning. The freight trains are being put into the timetable. So we have created freight paths into the timetable," Goyal said.
"If a train goes from Mumbai to Guwahati in 2.5 days, which was earlier 7 days, you are blocking the path for much lesser time now," he said.
Commenting on the freight train speed target for next year, he said, "The target next year is 50 km per hour, we are still at 47 kmph for freight trains."
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU