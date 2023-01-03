Can free PDS boost tepid pick of inter-state ONORC? Experts don't think so

The government after the announcement to make the public distribution system (PDS) free under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and discontinuation of the extra food grains distributed under Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) said the measure will ensure uniformity in and its better administration. It also pinned it's hope



Under NFSA, the Centre has been allocating 5 kilograms of grains to almost 814 million beneficiaries at the highly subsidised rates of Rs 3 per kg for rice, Rs 2 per kg for wheat and Rs 1 per kg for coarse cereals.