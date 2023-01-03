JUST IN
Coal production rises 16% at 608 mn tonnes during Apr-Dec period of FY23
Indian exports will be impacted by weak global demand in 2023: GTRI
FinMin may shift tax liability on share buyback to shareholders in Budget
India's Oct-Dec sugar output up 3.69% at 12.07 million tonnes: ISMA
UP govt signs MoUs worth Rs 18,590 crore with UAE based companies
Top Headlines: India ups windfall tax on crude, 6.5% growth likely in FY24
What does the SC's demonetisation verdict mean
India raises windfall tax on crude oil, diesel and aviation turbine fuel
Paddy worth Rs 16,000 crore procured this season in Chhattisgarh
6.5% growth plausible in FY24, says EAC-PM chairman Bibek Debroy
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Coal production rises 16% at 608 mn tonnes during Apr-Dec period of FY23
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Can free PDS boost tepid pick of inter-state ONORC? Experts don't think so

One Nation One Ration Card ensures that National Food Security Act beneficiaries can lift their entitled foodgrain from any Fair Price Shop, anywhere in India using existing ration card

Topics
ration cards | PDS | Foodgrains

Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg

The government after the announcement to make the public distribution system (PDS) free under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and discontinuation of the extra food grains distributed under Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) said the measure will ensure uniformity in NFSA and its better administration. It also pinned it's hope

Under NFSA, the Centre has been allocating 5 kilograms of grains to almost 814 million beneficiaries at the highly subsidised rates of Rs 3 per kg for rice, Rs 2 per kg for wheat and Rs 1 per kg for coarse cereals.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on ration cards

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 18:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU