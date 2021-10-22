Can't guarantee India's concerns will be addressed, says WTO D-G

-
World Trade Organization (WTO) director-general (D-G) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Friday said India’s stand on fisheries and farm subsidies would be heard at the WTO ministerial conference (MC). However, she did not assure that the country's concerns would be addressed.
In a meeting with Okonjo-Iweala, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, however, stressed on fair, just and equitable outcome at the WTO Ministerial to meet developmental requirements of India for its people.
Wrapping up her three-day visit to India, WTO D-G was also hopeful of a “good outcome” at the 12th MC that will kick off at the end of next month in Geneva. As far as the long-standing issue of fisheries subsidies is concerned, Okonjo-Iweala said India's view on its fresh proposal “deserves to be heard”. And, officials in Geneva are reaching out to India’s ambassador to the WTO to understand its proposal regarding the issue.
“On fisheries, I think there is a willingness. But I really felt good spirit. India deserves to be heard and India will be heard, and then we'll try to work to negotiate and see what comes. So, that’s the way I feel about fishery subsidies. I think we’re ready to give it a go. So, giving it a go is not that I'm guaranteeing it. But this spirit to go for it gives you quite a bit of hope,” she said. India has maintained that in its current shape, the agreement is not balanced, even as India has been keen on finalising fisheries subsidies agreement at the WTO. While India is not in favour of blocking the negotiations on fisheries subsidies, it has put its own proposal on the table.
India and other developing countries are allowed to provide domestic subsidies at around $400 per capita, while it goes up to nearly $40,000 in some of the developed countries.
New Delhi also argues that the countries that indulge in over-fishing should stop their fisheries subsidies while others should be allowed 25 years to develop their own fishing capabilities in a sustainable manner.
India also suggested that those countries, which are engaged in distant water fishing beyond their natural geographic areas, should stop giving subsidies for 25 years in fishing areas beyond their exclusive economic zones.
The WTO chief also said that after two decades, there is a need to try and resolve issues pertaining to fisheries and farm subsidies at the WTO.
“I can totally understand India’s food security concerns. India is a large country and when you have a large country, it's not surprising to have concerns about food security issues. So, it's understandable. And, I think that members should work hard to engage with Indian security concepts,” she said.
“So, just like fisheries I can't guarantee the outcome. I will be asking members to push on agriculture,” she said.
“One of the reasons why a permanent solution is actually important is because other developing countries, which are not a part of the peace clause, can't develop their own food security programmes. We understand that they don't have one, but want to develop one. That's why a permanent solution is important. But we will push as much as we can. I can't guarantee as I am not a member but the D-G.
