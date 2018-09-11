Canada okays import of Indian pineapple, mandarin five months after request

Five months after a formal request, has agreed to allow imports of and (a variety of oranges) from India.

The had sent its first request on April 10, with a reminder on May 18. In response, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency conveyed its approval on August 9, stating that general phytosanitary requirements would apply, apart from some specifics.

In an advisory to Indian exporters, U K Vats, general manager of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (Apeda) has asked that they "strictly adhere with the required conditions".

imports into have been increasing consistently over the years. About 127,000 tonnes were shipped in calendar 2017, up from 118,210 tonnes the previous year.



The quantity of reaching Canadian shores was not clear but the value was C$257.2 million in 2016, from all across the world. output in India was 4.4 million tonnes in 2017-18, grown on 409,000 hectares. Total production was close to two million tonnes on 115,000 ha. India currently exports both pineapple and mandarin in very small quantities.