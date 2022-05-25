Cap on sugar exports will ensure availability in festivals: Food Secretary

The government capping exports at 10 million tonnes from June 1 will ensure supplies during the festival season in October and November, said food secretary Sudhanshu Pandey on Wednesday about the government decision last night.

prices are "more stable" when compared to other commodities, but the decision to curb exports was taken to prevent any spike in retail prices amid global shortage of the commodity, Pandey said at a press conference. India’s per month consumes around 2-2.5 million tonnes of .

About a duty cut on sunflower oil and soybean oil last night, traders and industry said it will complicate the situation and upset the market. “My feeling is that though prices might not come down by much, it might create some short-term supply issues as the quota will be handed over from July, for which traders will like to delay their shipments as the cost differential is huge,” B.V. Mehta, executive director of Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA) told Business Standard. India annually consumes around 3.5 million tonnes of soybean oil and 2-2.5 million tonnes of sun oil.

A Reuters report quoting dealers said that India's palm oil imports could drop by nearly a fifth as now cheaper soy oil takes more market share, following Indonesia's curbs on palm oil exports and New Delhi allowing duty-free imports of soy oil.

Palm oil imports by the world's biggest vegetable oil importer in its marketing year ending on Oct. 31 will fall 19 per cent to 6.7 million tonnes, the lowest since 2010/11. Soy oil imports could jump 57 per cent to a record 4.5 million tonnes, dealers said.

That shift could put pressure on Malaysian palm oil prices and may lift soy oil imports to record highs and support U S soy oil futures prices.

India on Tuesday allowed duty-free imports of 2 million tonnes each of soy oil and sunflower oil for the current and next fiscal years ending March.

Pandey said India will this year be the world's largest sugar producer, toppling Brazil. India has notified capping of to 10 million tonnes in the ongoing 2021-22 marketing year (October-September).

Shipments will be allowed with special permission between June 1 and October 31. Exporters have to on a daily basis keep the government informed about their outbound shipments so that proper monitoring can be done.

“The country's this year are the highest ever. Already 9 million tonnes of sugar have been contracted, out of which 7.5 million tonnes have been exported,” he said. stood at a record 7 million tonnes in the 2020-21 marketing year.

About 6-6.2 million tonnes of sugar would be the closing stock at the end of the current marketing year, just the optimum level to meet the domestic requirement in October-November, he said.

Currently, sugar prices both in wholesale and retail markets are more stable when compared to other commodities. The restrictions on sugar exports will prevent speculation and undue price spike, he said.

While ex-mill prices of sugar are ruling at Rs 32-33 per kg, the retail prices are hovering between Rs 33-44 per kg depending on the region, he added.

Pandey also said the diversion to ethanol making and exports have helped mills clear 85 per cent of the cane dues amount of Rs 1,09,283 crore in the 2021-22 marketing year. The pending cane dues of the last two years have narrowed down.

Stocks continue slide

Sugar stocks fell sharply on Wednesday, a day after the government imposed restrictions on sugar exports from June 1.

Shares of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries plummeted 13.40 per cent, Dwarikesh Sugar tumbled 9.38 per cent, Uttam Sugar Mills plunged 9.30 per cent and Balrampur Chini Mills tanked 8.56 per cent on the BSE.

Also, Avadh Sugar & Energy dived 8.04 per cent, Shree Renuka Sugars declined 6.69 per cent and Mawana Sugars dipped 4.97 per cent.