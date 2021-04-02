Capacity Building Commission formed, Adil Zainulbhai appointed as chairman

The government on Wednesday approved a commission under National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB), also known as ‘Mission Karmayogi’, to train civil servants at all levels.
The approved Capacity Building Commission will coordinate with and supervise all the government offices, training institutes to monitor and evaluate the implementation of plans and create shared resources. "The Commission will comprise of a Chairperson and two Members," a government notification read.
The commission will also assist the Prime Minister's Public Human Resources Council in approving the annual capacity building plans and will make necessary recommendations, besides suggesting policy changes required in the areas of HR management and capacity building.
'Mission Karmayogi', dubbed as the biggest bureaucratic reform initiative, was announced by Prakash Javadekar last year and approved by the Union Cabinet in September, to make government employees more "creative, proactive, professional and technology-enabled", ending the culture of working in silos and ensuring transparency.
