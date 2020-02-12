JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Coronavirus impact on China and its likely outcome on the world economy
Business Standard

Capital infusion of Rs 2,500 cr in 3 general insurance cos gets Cabinet nod

The Cabinet approves the proposal for capital infusion and immediate release of Rs 2,500 crore for three public sector general insurance companies

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Capital infusion

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal for capital infusion and immediate release of Rs 2,500 crore for three public sector companies on account of their critical financial conditions.

The decision came after United India Insurance, National Insurance Company and Oriental Insurance Company breached the regulatory solvency requirements.

"The Cabinet approves the proposal for capital infusion and immediate release of Rs 2,500 crore for three public sector general insurance companies in the light of the critical financial position and breach of regulatory solvency requirements," an official statement said.
First Published: Wed, February 12 2020. 16:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU