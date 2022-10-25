JUST IN
Cash-out: Issues with direct benefit transfer's growing ambit
Rupee trade with few nations may start, internationalisation will take time
Business Standard

Cash-out: Issues with direct benefit transfer's growing ambit

In-kind schemes, introduced in 2017-18, accounted for only 10.8 per cent of total benefits (cash and kind) dispensed under DBT. Today, in-kind transfers account for 60 per cent of total benefits.

Ishaan Gera 

Six in ten households faced more than one or more issues during cash-out.

Last week, the International Monetary Fund termed the deployment of India's Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme as a logistical marvel.

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 23:42 IST

