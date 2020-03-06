CBDT asks govt to tell PSUs to opt for 'Vivad se Vishwas' scheme

Seeing reluctance on the part of big taxpayers, especially public-sector undertakings (PSUs) and government-run firms, to opt for the Vivad se Vishwas scheme, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Friday took up the matter with Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, seeking his intervention in the matter, according to the two government sources.

CBDT Chairman P C Mody, in a meeting with Gauba, is learnt to have talked of the “implications” of the scheme for PSUs and other state-run firms and as to why they should come under it. The Lok Sabha has passed the Bill on the scheme. ...