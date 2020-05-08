CBDT orders tax officials to not issue scrutiny notices to taxpayers

After rejecting "ill-conceived" suggestions by a group of Indian Revenue Officers, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has directed officials to not keep any communication with assessees neither issue any scrutiny notices to them without the board’s approval. According to it, any such notices would have “adverse effect” on the assesses amid pandemic outbreak.

These directives are the part of an interim action plan for the first quarter (April-June) prepared by the direct tax board, highlighting areas that need immediate attention and preparedness until normalcy returns.

The move has come at a time when tax department faced widespread criticism for a report prepared by a group of IRS, which had created panic and tax policy uncertainty at a time when India is already going through a difficult economic situation.





ALSO READ: FY21 will test RBL Bank on many fronts, investors advised caution

“Identification and preparedness regarding the issuance of notice under Section 148, deals with income escaping and return filing in all eligible cases should be done by June 30. However, these notices are to be issued only after getting fresh communication from the board in this regard,” said the note. It added that due to unprecedented situation arising out of Covid-19 induced social distancing and lockdown this year, a relatively short interim action plan has been issued.

Considering the current situation, we have been putting a slew of tax relief measures to mitigate the impact on the business and even on household. Any such communication may put pressure on the and create unnecessary panic. A new system had been already put in place to make officials accountable for their communication with assesses, but during the lockdown, even such communication would also not go without the board consent, said a official.

Other than keeping no communication with assessees, the tax officials has been asked to centralise cases where searches took place in financial year 2019-202, so that once the lockdown get lifted, the officials would work on the disposing it on the merit.



ALSO READ: Govt hikes market borrowing limit by over 50% to Rs 12 trillion

Further, asked officials to be prepared for tax demands in cases of international taxation, tax deduction at source and exemption related charges. The board wants the department to examine all the pending demands according to their permanent account number (PAN) and year-wise wherever it is stuck and also remove those demands which are creating duplication and lying in the system. Besides, officials were asked to reconcile the brought forward cases especially of TDS based on the information available on Traces portal for TDS units.

The interim action plan also instructed officials to dispose of all the application concerning granting registration to charitable trusts received upto March 31.

The direct tax board meanwhile directed its officials to upload the manual orders on the systems especially those under Section 263 which deals with appeals if the Principal Commissioner or Commissioner may call for and examine the record of any proceeding and if he considers that any order passed therein by the assessing officer is erroneous in so far as it is prejudicial to the interests of the revenue.