CCEA approves Rs 15,000 crore FDI in Fairfax India's investment arm

-
ALSO READ
Fairfax to list Anchorage, its vehicle for airport and other infra funding
Govt's draft proposals tie insurance FDI hike to solvency margin
DPIIT meet: Foreign vs Indian war of words over e-commerce FDI policy
AAI to offload residual stake in Bangalore and Hyderabad airports
India's total FDI inflow rises 38% year-on-year to $6.24 billion in April
-
The Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved foreign direct investment (FDI) of up to Rs 15,000 crore in Fairfax India’s investment vehicle Anchorage Infrastructure Investment Holding.
The investment also includes transfer of shares of Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) to Anchorage, and investment of Rs 950 crore in the investment arm of Prem Watsa-owned Fairfax India by Ontario Inc. Ontario Inc is a wholly-owned subsidiary of OAC, which is the administrator of one of the Canada's largest defined pension plans OMER.
Anchorage Infrastructure Investment Holding is an India-specific entity floated for the purpose of investment in infrastructure, transport, logistics, airport and aviation related businesses.
“The investment will be a major boost to the infrastructure and construction sector and also to the Airport sector. The investment will considerably substantiate Government of India's plan to develop world class Airport and transport related infrastructure through private partnership,” said a statement by Ministry of Finance.
This would also give a push to the government’s National Monetisation Pipeline that aims to lease out state-owned infrastructure assets like roads, railways, airports, sports stadiums, power transmission lines and gas pipelines to private operators.
Anchorage is also proposing to make downstream investment in some of the sectors covered under the NMP, the statement said.
Earlier this year, Fairfax Financial Holdings Chairman Prem Watsa had said preparatory work is on list Anchorage on the Indian stock exchanges. He had announced that Fairfax India will transfer 43.6 per cent out of the 54 per cent that it owns in BIAL to Anchorage, and sell 11.5 per cent of Anchorage for cash consideration of $130 million.
The investment will also lead to direct employment generation as Anchorage is proposing to make investments in capital and employment intensive sectors, the finance ministry said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU