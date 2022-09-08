Central government to begin Budget 2023-24 preparations from October 10

-
ALSO READ
ITR 2021-22: Key points to keep in mind as the last date approaches
ITR 2021-22: What do you lose if you file a belated income tax return?
Regulators must be a step ahead on digitisation: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Cipla Q1 revenue may be muted on high base, low Covid drug sales: Analysts
Banks must ensure credit schemes reach eligible citizens: FM Sitharaman
-
The Centre will begin preparations for the Union Budget 2023-24 from October 10. A notification released by the Ministry of Finance said that the pre-budget meetings will begin on October 10.
"Pre-budget meetings chaired by the secretary (Expenditure) shall commence on October 10, 2022," stated the Budget Circular (2023-24) of the Budget Division of the Department of Economic Affairs dated September 6, 2022. "Financial advisers should ensure that the necessary details required in appendices I to VII are properly entered. Hard copies of the data along with specified formats should be submitted," the notification read.
Financial advisors have also been asked to ensure that all the details are available, a report in Mint said. The finance secretaries of all the UTs have also been asked to provide a break-up of the schemes to the Home Ministry.
"All the ministries/departments should submit details of autonomous bodies/ implementing agencies, for which a dedicated corpus fund has been created. The reasons for their continuance and requirement of grant-in-aid support, and why the same should not be wound up, should be explained," the report said.
The Budget, since 2017, is presented on February 1. It was presented on the first day of February for the first time by then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
The Budget 2023-24 will most likely be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This will be the fifth budget of the Modi government. Also, it will be Sitharaman's last Budget before the 2024 general elections.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU