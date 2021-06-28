Centre adds over 32,000 cold chain equipment since March last year

Since March 2020, India has added 32,921 equipment in the government channel, according to an affidavit submitted by the Centre to the Supreme Court.

It said there are over 29,000 Points (CCPs) across the country, where the vaccines are stored at recommended temperatures.

Of the above CCPs, four are national level stores (Government Medical Store Depot are managed by the Goverment of India and the remaining are managed by the respective states/Union Territories).

There are 37 state vaccine stores, 114 regional vaccine stores, 723 district vaccine stores and 28,268 sub-district vaccine stores.



