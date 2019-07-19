Centre advises state govts to exempt EVs from permit requirements

The (MoRTH) has advised the state governments to exempt EVs from permit requirements.

A letter signed by the joint secretary of MoRTH, Abhay Damle, was sent to principal secretaries (transport) and transport commissioner of all states.

The letter, dated July 17, said in October last year, the ministry had exempted EVs from the requirements of passenger transport permit. "However, most of the states have not implemented the notification and are still insisting for permits of EVs”.

This acts as a barrier against the proliferation of electric vehicles in passenger transport segment," the notification said.

The ministry also advised states to either minimise the road tax for EVs or exempt them from paying road tax for vehicle registration.