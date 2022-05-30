Centre announces Rs 1,000 cr scheme for power and RE equipment making zones

The Centre has proposed a scheme to invite private companies to set up manufacturing zones for power and equipment, at a total capital outlay of Rs 1,000 crore. The move is part of the government's efforts to cut down import reliance and build domestic capacity. The three proposed zones are proposed to come up by 2026-27.

The ministries of power, and new and have jointly proposed a scheme for establishment of three manufacturing zones, of which two would be brownfield on already developed land and one greenfield in a coastal area of the country, said the expression of interest (EoI) published by the ministries.

“India is largely reliant on imports to meet its growing domestic demand of power and equipment and this trend is likely to continue unless domestic capacity is ramped up with suitable policy support. The target of 450 GW of Renewable Energy capacity offers a tremendous opportunity to create skilled jobs, bring about technology transfer, and contribute to the Make in India campaign, in addition to reducing the country’s trade deficit and reliance on imports,” said the ministry in its EoI.

The proposed funding for the three zones is Rs 1,000 crore with a ceiling of Rs 4,000 crore. The power ministry will form a scheme steering committee (SSC) and a ‘project management agency’ (PMA) with representation from its different arms, which will shortlist the applications.

The EoI said the scheme aims to establish a manufacturing facility of critical equipment, components and spares required for the power sector and renewable energy sector.

The EoI said the scheme would promote ‘Make in India’ and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and indigenisation through domestic manufacturing of items presently being imported. Through setting an exclusive manufacturing zone, the Centre is claiming to provide hassle free allotment of land and clearances, common testing facility, common infrastructure facility.

“This would bring down the manufacturing cost significantly thereby making domestic industry competitive and self-reliant in manufacturing of power and renewable energy equipment and exploit the benefits arising due to optimization of resources and economies of scale,” said the EoI.

The EoI however mentioned the project proposer who will apply for the scheme should have to be in possession of land and state level clearances before they apply. It also mentioned that the project land should have assured availability of power, water, transport connectivity with Railways, National Highway, Sea Port, Airport, environmental and other statutory clearances etc. The identified location would also need to be away from the eco-sensitive zone of protected areas.

The scheme allows private companies to join hands with a state government and apply for the project, given the state holds 26 per cent stake in the joint venture.

The financial grant earmarked for the scheme would be disbursed in tranches over five years in line with the completion of the projects.