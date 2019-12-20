Centre breached basic trust on which GST was designed: Kerala FM Isaac

After the GST Council meeting on Wednesday, Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, a strident critic of the Centre’s policies, justifies his stance to Dilasha Seth. Edited excerpts: Is the revenue position more alarming than the estimates? There is a huge shortfall in all taxes.

GST, because the sales are down, corporate tax because they (Centre) gave a big concession. They are trying to make it up by sale of assets, taking money from the central bank, but, what’s worse is that they're squeezing the states. Forty-two per cent of the give-away to corporate tax was for ...