Rice distribution through PDS, PMGKAY doubled in June-August period

As on September 16, FCI has approximately 22.45 million tonnes of rice and 24.09 million tonnes of wheat in the central pool

Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

While the quantity of wheat has been cut due to low stocks because of drop in procurement, it has been more than adequately replaced by rice

The Centre — in order to manage its inventories — has more than doubled the quantity of rice that it distributes through the public distribution system (PDS) and also the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) between June and August this year compared to the same period last year.

First Published: Sun, October 09 2022. 23:16 IST

