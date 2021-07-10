'Centre earned Rs 4.9-trn revenue as fuel prices hiked 69 times this year'

-
ALSO READ
Petrol rate cut by 22 paise, diesel by 23 paise as global oil prices soften
Petrol, diesel prices hiked again; here are the prices in your city today
Petrol price cut by 21 paise, diesel by 20 paise for second consecutive day
Petrol prices hiked again; here are the fuel prices in your city today
Petrol price unchanged in Delhi at Rs 85.70 per litre, diesel at Rs 75.8
-
Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Saturday claimed that the Centre has earned Rs 4.91 lakh crore revenue as petrol and diesel prices have been hiked 69 times since January 1 this year.
Chowdhury, also the West Bengal Congress chief, urged the TMC government in the state to follow the footsteps of the Chhattisgarh administration and do away with Value Added Taxes (VAT) to reduce fuel prices.
"Unmindful of the sufferings of the people, the Narendra Modi government in Delhi has effected 69 hikes in petrol and diesel prices since January 1 and earned Rs 4.91 lakh crore revenue.
"The BJP government is not showing any concern for the plight of the common man. We urge the Centre to roll back fuel price hike, as petrol breached the Rs 100-per-litre mark, diesel neared century and LPG rate touched Rs 850 per cylinder," the senior Congress leader told reporters.
Chowdhury also claimed that the BJP-led government at the Centre has earned a total of Rs 25 lakh crore through repeated fuel price hikes since coming to power in 2014.
He said that the petrol price dipped by Rs 12 per litre after the Congress government in Chhattisgarh did away with VAT, and urged other state administrations, including that of West Bengal, to follow its lead.
"We know that the TMC government in West Bengal will have to forego a revenue of Rs 1,300-Rs 1,400 crore yielded from VAT, but a party that has come to power with such a huge mandate shouldn't be found wanting in undertaking pro-people steps," Chowdhury said.
Responding to a query, he said that the main opposition party is given the post of the Parliamentary Accounts Committee (PAC) both in the Lok Sabha and the Vidhan Sabha.
"I have been the PAC chairman three times. My name was recommended by our leader Sonia Gandhi. However, the speaker takes the final decision. Appointing the PAC chairman is his/her discretion," he said.
However, Chowdhury did not directly comment on the controversy over the appointment of TMC leader Mukul Roy, who recently crossed over from the BJP, as the PAC chairman of West Bengal assembly by the speaker on Friday, which had sparked a walkout by saffron party members who are demanding his disqualification under the anti-defection law.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU