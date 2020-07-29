No licence needed for sale and stocking of hand sanitisers, says govt

In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, the Union Health Ministry has exempted hand sanitizers from the requirement of sale licence for its stocking or sale under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945.

According to the government notification, several representations were made to the government requesting them to exempt hand sanitizers from the requirement of sale licence under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus: India conducts 408855 tests in a day; positivity rate at 11.9%

"The Central government is satisfied that hand sanitizers are essential to meet the requirements of emergency arising due to Covid-19 pandemic and their easy availability is made in public interest," stated the gazette notification.

Though the hand sanitizer has been exempted from the requirement of sale license, there are certain conditions subject to the expiry of the drug which a stockiest or a seller has to comply with drugs and cosmetics rules.

"The Central Government, hereby directs that the drug, namely, hand sanitizer shall be exempted from the requirement of sale licence for its stocking or sale under the provisions of Chapter IV of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, subject to the condition that provisions of condition (17) of rule 65 of the said Rules are complied with by the person stocking or selling hand sanitizers," noted the government notification.