Centre extends GSTR-1 filing date till Oct 31, announces late-fee waiver

The government on Monday extended till October 31 the deadline for filing of the (GSTR)-1 form for transactions during July 2017 to September 2018. It also announced a one-time waiver of late fees to enable their filing within the new deadline.

A Union Finance Ministry release said that the government has taken the decision after noticing that the number of GSTR-3B returns filed were substantially higher than the forms.

"In order to encourage taxpayers to furnish Form GSTR-1, a one-time scheme to waive off late fee payable for delayed furnishing of FORM for the period from July 2017 to September 2018 till October 31 has been launched," the statement said.

"In this regard, the due date for furnishing Form for the period from July 2017 to September 2018 has been extended till October 31 for all registered persons having aggregate turnover above Rs 150 million including the registered persons in Kerala, or whose principal place of business is in Kodagu (Karnataka) and Mahe (Puducherry).

"For taxpayers having aggregate turnover up to Rs 150 million, the due date for furnishing Form GSTR-1 for the quarters from July 2017 to September 2018 has been extended till October 31," it added.

Besides, for taxpayers who will be migrating to GST, the last date for furnishing the details of outward supplies of goods and service in form GSTR-1 and for filing GSTR-3B for the months of July 2017 to November 2018 has been extended till December 31, the government said.