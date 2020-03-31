Govt to borrow Rs 4.88 trn, 62.56% of gross target in April-Sept period

The Centre will borrow Rs 4.88 trillion, or 62.56 per cent of the 2020-21 gross borrowing target of Rs 7.8 trillion, in April-September, the government and the Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday. In FY20, the had issued bonds worth 62.25 per cent of its full-year target of Rs 7.1 trillion.

Contrary to expectations of many in the markets, the Centre has not increased its borrowing plans for the fiscal year starting April 1, instead relying on front-loading of g-sec issues around the same level as the first half of 2019-20.

When asked if there were plans to increase borrowing to help fund further Covid-19 stimulus packages, Economic Affairs Secretary Atanu Chakraborty said the borrowing programme had factored in all the possibilities of a further stimulus boost.

“The government is committed to meet its requirements for Covid-19, and fighting Covid-19, whether on account of health care commitments or an account of protecting the economy, and also providing necessary stimulus at any point of time. The borrowing programme has been designed in that fashion,” Chakraborty said.

The Centre will ramp up its weekly borrowing though. The size of g-sec tranches for April-September will be Rs 19,000-21,000 crore, compared with an average weekly borrowing of Rs 17,000 crore in 2019-20.

“The borrowing may indicate the government is yet to come up with the final economic impact of a Covid package. The expectation in the market is that if there is any extra borrowing due to the Covid-led fiscal pressure that can be financed directly through the RBI. Otherwise, the market is capable of handling borrowing of Rs 20,000 crore every week,” said Jayesh Mehta, head of treasury, Bank of America.

The RBI also increased the ways and means advances for the centre to Rs 1.2 trillion for the first half, up from Rs 75,000 crore in the first half last year, and Rs 35,000 crore for the second half of 2019-20 originally announced.

The increase in Ways and Means Advances allows the government to borrow more temporary money from the RBI. "The Reserve Bank may trigger fresh floatation of market loans when the Government of India utilises 75 per cent of the WMA limit," the RBI said.

A look at the borrowing calendar showed that out of the Rs 4.88 trillion g-secs to be issued, around 3.06 trillion, or nearly 63 per cent, will be eligible for borrowing under the “fully accessible route” notified by the RBI on Monday.





The RBI had said that 5-year, 10-year and 30-year maturity g-secs will come under that route and will be eligible for investment under the fully accessible route for non-resident investors. In other words, there will be no FPI limits on these issuances. These securities will continue to be eligible for investment by residents.

This is the first step towards Indian g-secs being listed in global bond indices as the centre looks to attract excess cheap liquidity in overseas bond markets, following an announcement on the same by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her 2020-21 Union Budget. How much of that Rs 3.06 trillion is actually picked up by FPIs will depend on the appetite of FPIs and domestic investors.

"With so much of banking system liquidity coupled with attractive spread of close to 2 per cent over Repo, G-sec will find its investors. Additionally, relative attractiveness of Indian bonds has improved too followed by unprecedented liquidity pumped in by major Central Banks globally," said Soumyajit Niyogi, associate director, India Ratings and Research.

At the media briefing on the borrowing calendar, Chakrabory was also asked if the revised fiscal deficit target of 3.8 per cent of GDP will be met. This was on the day April-February fiscal deficit data indicated that the centre will need to garner revenue in excess of Rs 5 trillion in March, and may have to go for substantial expenditure cuts.

He indicated that there will be no fiscal slippage. “A very realistic estimate had been made of the revenues, as well as the proposed expenditures. Additionalities were also provided and on account of that, the forbearance of .5 per cent was taken in the budget. Therefore, for 2019-20, the issue of fiscal deficit is not much in question,” Chakraborty said.

Chakraborty also said that as of now, the switch and buyback plan for the full year 2020-21 is around Rs 2.7 trillion. When asked on market rumours that the centre may directly sell g-secs to RBI and take money from them, he said there was no such plan.

“The government would do all necessary things to meet the requirements of health and containment and other similar restrictive measures. Government will do all that is necessary to provide for poor and vulnerable sections. government shall do whatever it's required to do for the resurgence and recovery of the industries,” he reiterated.